Advertisement

Woman finds World War II military device in her yard

The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a...
The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.(Pamela Coffey via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) - A woman in Missouri found an unusual object poking out of the soil in her yard over the weekend.

It was a World War II Japanese Navy mortar that was still live, but they didn’t know that at first.

After Pamela Coffey found the device in her yard, she brought it inside to figure out what it was. Her husband even began scraping it with a steak knife to clean it.

When the she figured out it might be a bomb after researching online, she yelled at him to stop and they called police.

During the next six hours, authorities from the state to federal level were on their property analyzing it. They determined it was still live with a blast radius of 500 feet.

It was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.

It’s still unclear how the mortar got lodged in the steep hillside. Coffey said it’s believed the people that lived on the property a decade ago used the area as a junk yard.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Clinton Hawn, 32.
Odessa police arrest man for crash that injured two
Lucio Flores-Lopez, 49.
Man charged with intoxication assault in Odessa crash
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Pfizer expects to file for full FDA approval of its COVID vaccine in May
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs
Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election