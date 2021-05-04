State Rep. Brooks Landgraf’s Active Shooter bill passes out of committee

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf’s legislation that would create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System passed unanimously out of the Senate’s Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday and is now heading to the Senate floor for debate.

This comes on the same date as the birthday of the bill’s namesake, Leilah Hernandez.

“To get HB 103 over this important hurdle on this special day is a big deal,” Landgraf said. “The Leilah Hernandez Act is one step closer to going into effect to keep Texans safe.”

House Bill 103 would have the Texas Department of Public Safety create a system that would alert the public when a law enforcement agency determines there is an active shooter situation.

Rep. Landgraf began creating the bill after working with families of victims of the August 31, 2019, mass shooting that left seven people dead and 25 people injured.

Leilah Hernandez, 15, was the youngest victim who was killed in the shooting.

“I hope this is welcome news to Leilah’s family, who are still grieving along with the friends and family of the other victims on that horrible day. I will continue to work hard to ensure we get this bill across the finish line in honor of all of those we have lost,” Landgraf concluded.

