Permian baseball celebrates district championship

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian baseball had a surprise visitor at practice on Monday: The District 2-6A Championship trophy. The Panthers defeated Wolfforth Frenship twice in the same day last week to claim the title.

It is Permian baseball’s first outright district championship since 1966.

Watch the video above to see the celebration and hear from current Panther Aleck Villa, as well as a member of the 1966 Permian team.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.