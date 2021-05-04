Advertisement

Permian baseball celebrates district championship

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian baseball had a surprise visitor at practice on Monday: The District 2-6A Championship trophy. The Panthers defeated Wolfforth Frenship twice in the same day last week to claim the title.

It is Permian baseball’s first outright district championship since 1966.

Watch the video above to see the celebration and hear from current Panther Aleck Villa, as well as a member of the 1966 Permian team.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
May 1 Election Results
Charles Clinton Hawn, 32.
Odessa police arrest man for crash that injured two
Lucio Flores-Lopez, 49.
Man charged with intoxication assault in Odessa crash

Latest News

Permian baseball celebrates district championship
Wink's Cory Stewart and Brock Gibson prepare to sign with Hardin-Simmons
Wink pair sign with Hardin-Simmons football
Wink pair sign with Hardin-Simmons football
Lee Rebels baseball
Lee no-hits Abilene to close out regular season