Pecos County celebrates Texas-sized milestone

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Pecos County Historical Commission held a ceremony in honor of the creation of the county 150 years ago today.

The event included historical re-enactors who performed a four gun salute.

The city that we now know as Fort Stockton was originally named St. Gall, but changed in 1882 to honor of the nearby US Army post.

Here’s to 150 more years.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.