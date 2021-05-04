Advertisement

Pecos County celebrates Texas-sized milestone

The Pecos County Historical Commission held a ceremony in honor of the creation of the county 150 years ago today
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Pecos County Historical Commission held a ceremony in honor of the creation of the county 150 years ago today.

The event included historical re-enactors who performed a four gun salute.

The city that we now know as Fort Stockton was originally named St. Gall, but changed in 1882 to honor of the nearby US Army post.

Here’s to 150 more years.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
May 1 Election Results
Charles Clinton Hawn, 32.
Odessa police arrest man for crash that injured two
Lucio Flores-Lopez, 49.
Man charged with intoxication assault in Odessa crash

Latest News

Permian baseball celebrates district championship
Pecos County celebrates 150 years
Pecos County celebrates 150 years
Wink pair sign with Hardin-Simmons football
Midland ISD
Nominations open for Midland Legacy Wall of Fame