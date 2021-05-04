Advertisement

Nominations open for Midland Legacy Wall of Fame

Past Legacy Wall of Fame inductees include former First Lady Laura Bush
Midland ISD
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Nominations are now open to be added to the Legacy Wall of Honor alongside inductees like former First Lady Laura Bush.

The candidate must be a graduate of Lee Legacy or have made another significant contribution to the school.

They must have graduated at least 15 years ago.

They must be worthy of emulation by current students and have made a significant contribution to society or other substantial career accomplishment.

All submissions are due by July 30th.

To submit a nominee, click this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN8LYVRLwwaLVRYGlNMXViH9O4P8M-5kLggycH-JL65Lvkig/viewform

