Nominations open for Midland Legacy Wall of Fame

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Nominations are now open to be added to the Legacy Wall of Honor alongside inductees like former First Lady Laura Bush.

The candidate must be a graduate of Lee Legacy or have made another significant contribution to the school.

They must have graduated at least 15 years ago.

They must be worthy of emulation by current students and have made a significant contribution to society or other substantial career accomplishment.

All submissions are due by July 30th.

To submit a nominee, click this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN8LYVRLwwaLVRYGlNMXViH9O4P8M-5kLggycH-JL65Lvkig/viewform

