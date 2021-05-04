New U.S. Climate Normals show a warming trend across West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) has issued new Climate Normals Tuesday.

Climate Normals are released once every 10 years, and the last 30 years are from 1991 to 2020. They are 3-decade averages from different climate variables such as temperature and precipitation.

The sole purpose of the Normals is to see what the climate trend is for a particular area, and West Texas is getting warmer and drier.

Matt Salerno, a National Weather Service Meteorologist explains, “it’s warmer and dryer compared to the previous decade that has occurred at pretty much all of the climate sites on the order of 1-2 degrees warmer annually. In some instances, were losing 2-3 inches of precipitation each year.”

Based on these observations, there are many different environmental factors that influence the warmer and drier climate, Salerno explains “most of those years were a little bit drier, especially recently. We’ve had a little bit more of a drought that’s taking place recently. We’ve also seen more La Niñas vs. El Niño’s in the past decade, so those factors lead to it becoming a little bit warmer and drier.”

If you are interested in checking out the new local temperature and precipitation Climate Normals for your area, visit this official website: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/us-climate-normals/

