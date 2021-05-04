Local VFW Post rebounds from pandemic hardships

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In November 2020, the outlook for VFW Post 4372 was dire.

The Post wasn’t sure it would be able to stay open, leaving the VFW’s officers and VFW cat Scrappy to have to find somewhere else to spend their days.

“We thought there for a while we were going to have to shut down completely,” said Quartermaster Michael Conn.

They wouldn’t have been the only ones. Of Texas’ 270 VFW Posts, nearly 10% shut down. 4372 Barely made it.

“We didn’t have our Thanksgiving meals. We didn’t have our Christmas meals,” Conn said.

Then, a small miracle happened. The Post received a PPP loan, allowing them to stay afloat. Now, with Texas fully open, business is returning.

“We’re slowly but surely bringing it back up again,” Conn said.

The Post now hosts dance nights with a live band every Wednesday, as well as bingo night. The canteen – an income source that was cut-off for most of 2020 – has reached about 75% of its usual nightly income.

Conn says it’ll probably take until the end of the year to reach pre-pandemic business levels.

“I love it,” Conn said. “The further we can go, the better off we are.”

So, now Conn and Scrappy can rest easy knowing VFW Post 4372 isn’t going anywhere.

