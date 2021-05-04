Advertisement

Local experts speak on battling addiction

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - We’re taking Pat Brown’s story and walking the conversation out a little further with two local mental health experts.

If you’re struggling with addiction, there is help.

We spoke with two local experts on the warning signs, the pitfalls, and how you or someone you love can find recovery.

We first spoke with Kristi Edwards of Centers for Children and Families in Midland.

Centers is headquartered in Midland and has a location in Odessa.

Staff at Centers work to provide counseling, education and support for West Texans of all ages.

With more than 10 counselors and social workers on staff, Centers helps with everything from therapy for children to substance abuse and addiction recovery.

We also spoke with Dr. Bobby Jain of Texas Tech Physicians, who specializes in psychiatry.

Texas Tech Physicians Psychiatry is just one of many facilities in West Texas that is ready to help those in need.

You can find more information on their website here.

