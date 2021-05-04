Advertisement

Legacy High School students to vote on new mascot

The students will choose between four new mascots, each depicting a Revolutionary War-era rebel
Legacy mascot options
Legacy mascot options(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - During the week of May 3, 2021 students at LHS and LFHS will have the opportunity to vote on the mascot that will represent Legacy High School starting in the 2021-22 school year.

Each of the mascots depicts a Revolutionary War-era rebel.

Each student will cast one vote by using his or her student ID on an online ballot. The winner be will determined by the design that receives the most votes, with a runoff in the event of a tie.

This is all part of Legacy’s renaming and rebranding process.

Check out the options for new mascots here.

