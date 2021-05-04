Legacy High School students to vote on new mascot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - During the week of May 3, 2021 students at LHS and LFHS will have the opportunity to vote on the mascot that will represent Legacy High School starting in the 2021-22 school year.

Each of the mascots depicts a Revolutionary War-era rebel.

Each student will cast one vote by using his or her student ID on an online ballot. The winner be will determined by the design that receives the most votes, with a runoff in the event of a tie.

This is all part of Legacy’s renaming and rebranding process.

Check out the options for new mascots here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.