DPS identifies Seminole man killed in crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says that one person was killed in a crash in Gaines County on Friday.

The victim has been identified as David Harms, 36, of Seminole.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 385 two miles south of Seminole at 8:58 a.m.

When the troopers arrived on scene, they found a crash involving a Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Jetta, identified as Harms, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Volkswagen was traveling north on U.S. Highway 385 when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

DPS says that Harms was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

