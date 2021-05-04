DPS identifies Seminole man killed in crash
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says that one person was killed in a crash in Gaines County on Friday.
The victim has been identified as David Harms, 36, of Seminole.
According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 385 two miles south of Seminole at 8:58 a.m.
When the troopers arrived on scene, they found a crash involving a Volkswagen Jetta.
The driver of the Jetta, identified as Harms, died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Volkswagen was traveling north on U.S. Highway 385 when it left the roadway and hit a tree.
DPS says that Harms was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
