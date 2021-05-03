Advertisement

Pathway Baptist Church holds first monthly food pantry giveaway

The church distributed 100 boxes to the community filled with non-perishable grocery items.
The church distributed 100 boxes to the community filled with non-perishable grocery items.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Pathway Baptist Church in partnership with the West Texas Food Bank, held its first monthly drive-thru food pantry today.

The church distributed 100 boxes to the community filled with non-perishable grocery items.

Letha Walker, Director of 635 Food Pantry, said the event all started with an idea to help the west side of Odessa.

“Our church is located in the western part of Odessa, and from my understanding, there’s very few food banks that are in this area. We are hoping to fill that need because the other food banks are in the other parts of Odessa but the west part of Odessa doesn’t have one.

For more information to on the next drive-thru, you can visit here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation
May 1 Election Results
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Agents found 33 Guatemalan citizens at a Midland home after executing a search warrant.
Federal authorities investigating after 33 Guatemalan citizens found in Midland home
37 peole were found inside of a stash house in Presidio on Thursday.
37 migrants, inncluding three children, found in Presidio stash house

Latest News

AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation
May 1 Election Results
Martin County Armory opens in Stanton
Lee Rebels baseball
Lee no-hits Abilene to close out regular season