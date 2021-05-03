Pathway Baptist Church holds first monthly food pantry giveaway

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Pathway Baptist Church in partnership with the West Texas Food Bank, held its first monthly drive-thru food pantry today.

The church distributed 100 boxes to the community filled with non-perishable grocery items.

Letha Walker, Director of 635 Food Pantry, said the event all started with an idea to help the west side of Odessa.

“Our church is located in the western part of Odessa, and from my understanding, there’s very few food banks that are in this area. We are hoping to fill that need because the other food banks are in the other parts of Odessa but the west part of Odessa doesn’t have one.

