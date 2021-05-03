Odessa police arrest man for crash that injured two

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for a crash that sent two people to the hospital last weekend.

Charales Clinton Hawn, 32, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault, a third-degree felony, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to a crash at Faudree and P-Bar Ranch on April 23.

When police arrived, they found a crash involving a Dodge Ram 1500 and a Toyota RAV4.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as Hawn, and the driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the Toyota, a 14-year-old, was later airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

Police say their investigation of the crash revealed that Hawn was driving along North Faudree when he turned into oncoming traffic and crashed into the Toyota.

Hawn was later found to be intoxicated and in possession of a gun, according to OPD. He was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday.

