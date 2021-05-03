Midland Lee students to vote on logo for Legacy High School this week

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students at both Midland Lee and Lee Freshman will be voting on the logo for Legacy High School this week.

According to Midland ISD, students will be choosing between four depictions of a Revolutionary-era Rebel. The designs are inspired by student artwork and incorporate elements of school branding including the school colors.

The voting will be done through an online ballot from May 3 through May 7. Each student will only be allowed to vote once.

The renaming process for both schools is expected to cost more than $1 million.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.