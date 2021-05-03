Medical Center Hospital expands visitation policy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital has updated its visitation policy as it continues to see lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Visitation hours for the hospital’s main entrance are now 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Hours for main admitting are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Non-COVID-19 patients can have two visitors (over the age of 16) at a time. Comfort care/end of life/hospice patients can have up to five visitors at a time.

COVID-19 patients are only allowed one visitor per day that is pre-arranged with the nursing staff. Comfort care/end of life/hospice patients will be allowed two visitors at a time.

Visitors must also follow the following requirements:

Visitors must wear a mask covering nose and mouth.

Visitors encouraged to remain in patient rooms during visitation.

No visitors allowed (into facility) less than 16 yrs. old, unless approved by director.

Lobby and waiting rooms are limited to visitors accompanying a patient for a procedure.

Anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19 or recently exposed should not enter the facility.

