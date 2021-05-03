Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital expands visitation policy

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital has updated its visitation policy as it continues to see lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Visitation hours for the hospital’s main entrance are now 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Hours for main admitting are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Non-COVID-19 patients can have two visitors (over the age of 16) at a time. Comfort care/end of life/hospice patients can have up to five visitors at a time.

COVID-19 patients are only allowed one visitor per day that is pre-arranged with the nursing staff. Comfort care/end of life/hospice patients will be allowed two visitors at a time.

Visitors must also follow the following requirements:

  • Visitors must wear a mask covering nose and mouth.
  • Visitors encouraged to remain in patient rooms during visitation.
  • No visitors allowed (into facility) less than 16 yrs. old, unless approved by director.
  • Lobby and waiting rooms are limited to visitors accompanying a patient for a procedure.
  • Anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19 or recently exposed should not enter the facility.

