Medical Center Hospital expands visitation policy
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital has updated its visitation policy as it continues to see lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Visitation hours for the hospital’s main entrance are now 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Hours for main admitting are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Non-COVID-19 patients can have two visitors (over the age of 16) at a time. Comfort care/end of life/hospice patients can have up to five visitors at a time.
COVID-19 patients are only allowed one visitor per day that is pre-arranged with the nursing staff. Comfort care/end of life/hospice patients will be allowed two visitors at a time.
Visitors must also follow the following requirements:
- Visitors must wear a mask covering nose and mouth.
- Visitors encouraged to remain in patient rooms during visitation.
- No visitors allowed (into facility) less than 16 yrs. old, unless approved by director.
- Lobby and waiting rooms are limited to visitors accompanying a patient for a procedure.
- Anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19 or recently exposed should not enter the facility.
