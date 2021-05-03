Man charged with intoxication assault in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for an April crash that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Lucio Flores-Lopez, 49, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a third-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of East IH-20 on April 22 for a report of a major crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Buick Enclave and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Buick, identified as Flores-Lopez, and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital. The passenger was later transported to a hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed that Flores-Lopez had been speeding and was over the legal limit for driving while intoxicated.

