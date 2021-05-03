Advertisement

Man charged with intoxication assault in Odessa crash

Lucio Flores-Lopez, 49.
Lucio Flores-Lopez, 49.(Odessa Police Department)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for an April crash that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Lucio Flores-Lopez, 49, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a third-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of East IH-20 on April 22 for a report of a major crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Buick Enclave and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Buick, identified as Flores-Lopez, and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital. The passenger was later transported to a hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed that Flores-Lopez had been speeding and was over the legal limit for driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
May 1 Election Results
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital expands visitation policy
West Texas Vaccine Tracker.
West Texas Vaccine Tracker
A Texas House bill aims to lower the criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana.
The criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana would be reduced under a bill passed by the Texas House
Sara Mistrot campaigns for Proposition A with her kids at the corner of Indiana and 82nd Street...
Lubbock votes to become the state’s largest “sanctuary city for the unborn”