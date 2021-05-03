Biden hits the road to sell $4T economic plan

(CNN) - President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden headed to Yorktown, Virginia on Monday for the first leg of a tour to promote his economic agenda.

Voters will get a hard sell on the nearly $4 trillion infrastructure, jobs and families plans he laid out in his address to Congress.

“Think of what it will mean for opportunities if we can connect Milwaukee to Green Bay to Madison, Scranton and Allentown to New York,” Biden said. “It’s going to provide jobs and also accommodate jobs.”

Biden visits the peaceful, historic town in southeast Virginia, where excitement for his proposals comes with concerns about the trillion-dollar price tag.

“It’s big. I can’t see why anybody would not be worried about that,” said Rick Calvert, an independent voter. “I don’t want to pay any more taxes any more than anyone else.”

Ahead of Monday’s visit to the area, CNN spoke with dozens of voters - Democrats, Republicans and independents - about Biden’s plans to reshape the economy.

“I would hope that he means, that he sticks by what he says: We’re going to try to build from the ground up and the middle out and not worry about this top-down approach,” said Yorktown resident Ernestine Brown.

Many said they approved of Biden’s vision and highlighted specific pieces they liked.

Danielle, no last name given, praised the proposal for universal preschool as part of the roughly $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

“I’m a single parent so all the bills are on me,” she said.

She cited her own experience with her 4-year-old son, who is already benefitting from a free preschool program.

Others objected to Biden’s far-reaching agenda.

“We paid for our children to go to college, my husband saved for our children to go to college,” said Republican voter Donna Elliott. “Now, the money that he has saved - they are going to increase taxes on the top 1 percent.”

Elliott likes the traditional infrastructure parts of the president’s plan but says the administration’s approach goes too far to include other priorities.

It is that kind of skepticism that will test Biden’s argument that bipartisan support in the country will help overcome GOP opposition to his plans in Congress.

In Yorktown, part of a district that went for Biden by 5 points in 2020 after narrowly backing Donald Trump four years earlier, there are signs Biden’s approach may have broader appeal.

“I voted for Joe Biden and it’s the first time in a long, long time I’ve voted Democratic,” said independent voter Lewis Jones.

Others, like independent Gene Sutton, would like Biden to slow down.

“We can’t do everything at once, maybe pick and choose some programs that both parties can agree on and go with that and not try to do too much at one time,” Sutton said.

Biden wants Congress to pass a $2 trillion infrastructure package aimed at rebuilding roads, bridges and airports and creating a clean energy economy.

Biden also unveiled the separate American Families Plan that would expand access to education, childcare and paid family leave.

