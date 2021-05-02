Advertisement

Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison.

Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez died on Thursday. He was 31 and was serving a life sentence.

No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing. No foul play is suspected.

Hernandez killed his friend Jaime Gough when they were both 14-year-old students at Southwood Middle School.

After Hernandez’s arrest, it was discovered he had become fascinated with serial killers, studying them online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 1 Election Results
Agents found 33 Guatemalan citizens at a Midland home after executing a search warrant.
Federal authorities investigating after 33 Guatemalan citizens found in Midland home
37 peole were found inside of a stash house in Presidio on Thursday.
37 migrants, inncluding three children, found in Presidio stash house
Ashley Schwarz.
Woman accused of forcing girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat released on bond
Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament
Golden Gloves regional boxing tournament in Odessa Saturday

Latest News

A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
US denies Iran’s claims of prisoner, cash swap; UK downplays
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo, Jennell Black, mother of Anton Black, looks at a...
Use-of-force cases prompt state debates over officer records
AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation