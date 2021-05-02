Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation

AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A fire onboard an American Airlines flight at Midland International Air & Space Port this morning resulted in the flight being evacuated before takeoff. All passengers and crew are safe, and no injuries have been reported.

A passenger tells CBS7 that AA 5757, departure time 6:20 a.m., had just started to pull away from Gate 5 at MAF for Dallas-Fort Worth when passengers began to smell smoke. A spokesperson for the City of Midland said the plane, a Bombardier CRJ900, experienced a right engine fire at the terminal and was immediately evacuated. The call was made at 6:20 a.m., and the fire was extinguished at 6:31 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available to us.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 1 Election Results
Agents found 33 Guatemalan citizens at a Midland home after executing a search warrant.
Federal authorities investigating after 33 Guatemalan citizens found in Midland home
37 peole were found inside of a stash house in Presidio on Thursday.
37 migrants, inncluding three children, found in Presidio stash house
Ashley Schwarz.
Woman accused of forcing girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat released on bond
Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament
Golden Gloves regional boxing tournament in Odessa Saturday

Latest News

May 1 Election Results
Martin County Armory opens in Stanton
Lee Rebels baseball
Lee no-hits Abilene to close out regular season
Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament
Golden Gloves regional boxing tournament in Odessa Saturday