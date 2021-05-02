FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A fire onboard an American Airlines flight at Midland International Air & Space Port this morning resulted in the flight being evacuated before takeoff. All passengers and crew are safe, and no injuries have been reported.

A passenger tells CBS7 that AA 5757, departure time 6:20 a.m., had just started to pull away from Gate 5 at MAF for Dallas-Fort Worth when passengers began to smell smoke. A spokesperson for the City of Midland said the plane, a Bombardier CRJ900, experienced a right engine fire at the terminal and was immediately evacuated. The call was made at 6:20 a.m., and the fire was extinguished at 6:31 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

