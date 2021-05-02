Advertisement

2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just...
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals.

Officials say it’s possible but not confirmed that the boat was being used in a human smuggling operation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 1 Election Results
AA 5757 sits on the tarmac after a fire led to evacuation of its passengers early Sunday morning.
FIRST ON CBS7: Fire onboard American Airlines flight at MAF leads to evacuation
Agents found 33 Guatemalan citizens at a Midland home after executing a search warrant.
Federal authorities investigating after 33 Guatemalan citizens found in Midland home
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
37 peole were found inside of a stash house in Presidio on Thursday.
37 migrants, inncluding three children, found in Presidio stash house

Latest News

Dems, GOP still at odds over Biden infrastructure plan
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
US denies Iranian claim of prisoner deal; UK plays it down