May 1 is Election Day

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday is Election Day in Texas.

You can find a full list of local elections here.

You must bring a form of ID when you go to cast your ballot. The following photo IDs will be accepted at polling locations:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

Aren’t sure if you’re registered to vote? Check the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

