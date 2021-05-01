May 1 is Election Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday is Election Day in Texas.

You can find a full list of local elections here.

You must bring a form of ID when you go to cast your ballot. The following photo IDs will be accepted at polling locations:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Aren’t sure if you’re registered to vote? Check the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

