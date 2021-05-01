May 1 is Election Day
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday is Election Day in Texas.
You can find a full list of local elections here.
You must bring a form of ID when you go to cast your ballot. The following photo IDs will be accepted at polling locations:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Aren’t sure if you’re registered to vote? Check the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
