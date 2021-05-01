Advertisement

Martin County Armory opens in Stanton

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -A new local business is calling the shots in Stanton. After years of not having a gun store in town, Martin County Armory is supplying the demand.

Martin County Armory, an outdoor & sporting goods store, kicked off its grand opening Saturday morning.

“We have a wide selection. Not just firearms, we have all the accessories that you can need for firearms. We even carry for the ladies concealed carry purses, stun guns, and security alarms,” said Shelly Cook, Martin County Armory Owner.

Martin County Armory said it wants to supply customers with their needs and great service as well.

“We are family-owned and operated, so it is our family that will be serving you,” said Cook. “We also, like I said, have a wide range and the knowledge to get you where you want to be with your firearms.”

Customers who shopped around today were entered into a raffle to win a Bull Armory nine Millimeter.

Shopper Chuck Alderman said he loves how convenient for people right here in town.

“It’s just easy to walk in here and attend to your business. They have a very knowledgeable staff; they know what they’re doing and talking about. Just walk right in and start dealing with them,” said Alderman.

The drawing for the winner will be announced Sunday at 7:30 P.M. on Facebook.

