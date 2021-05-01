Golden Gloves regional boxing tournament in Odessa Saturday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament is coming to the Ector County Coliseum Saturday.

Whoever wins the tournament moves on to compete at the national level.

The tournament is a great way for amateurs to put their names on the map, and you never know which one of these stars will be the next pay per view boxer.

The event will be held all day, in Barn C at the Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.