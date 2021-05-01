Advertisement

Golden Gloves regional boxing tournament in Odessa Saturday

The Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament is coming to the Ector County Coliseum Saturday
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament is coming to the Ector County Coliseum Saturday.

Whoever wins the tournament moves on to compete at the national level.

The tournament is a great way for amateurs to put their names on the map, and you never know which one of these stars will be the next pay per view boxer.

The event will be held all day, in Barn C at the Coliseum.

