37 migrants, inncluding three children, found in Presidio stash house

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - Dozens of people were found inside of a stash house in Presidio this week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents and Homeland Security searched a suspected stash house on Thursday.

When agents arrived, they saw two people running away who were caught. A search of the home led agents to find a total of 37 undocumented migrants including three children.

“The cooperation between Big Bend Sector agents and our partners at HSI continue to have a great effect on the criminal element of smuggling organizations,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “Multiple individuals were rescued from harsh conditions of overcrowding.”

All of the migrants were taken to the Presidio Border Patrol Station for medical evaluation and further disposition.

