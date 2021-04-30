Advertisement

Woman accused of forcing girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat released on bond

Ashley Schwarz.
Ashley Schwarz.(Odessa Police Department)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One of two suspects charged in the death of an Odessa girl last year has been released on bond.

According to jail records, Ashley Schwarz was released on bond on Friday.

In March, a judge declined to reduce the bonds for both Ashley and Daniel Schwarz. They were both being held on $600,000 bonds.

As of Friday afternoon, Daniel is still in custody.

Ashley and Daniel were arrested and charged with murder back in October for the death of eight-year-old Jaylin.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on August 29 for a medical call. When police arrived, they found Jaylin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by two suspects identified as Daniel and Ashley.

The punishment included not allowing Jaylin to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police say Jaylin was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed the manner of Jaylin’s death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

Warrants were then obtained for Daniel and Ashley, who were charged and arrested.

Family members of the victim tell CBS7 that Daniel and Ashley were not her parents and instead were her “guardians.”

CBS7 spoke to Jaylin’s biological mother, who said she agreed with the judge’s decision not to reduce the bond so that the couple would stay behind bars until the trial.

