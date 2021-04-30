The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse launches awareness campaign on substance abuse prevention

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The local Prevention Resource Center reports youth across West Texas are using drugs at a younger age than other kids across the state.

To combat the problem, Thursday, The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse launched a new awareness campaign on substance abuse prevention.

PBRCADA said statistical reports show 90% of all addictions are rooted in the adolescence period of life.

The PBRCADA is hoping to ease substance abuse across West Texas through awareness and education.

“We want them to know where they can go to get this help. Our youth nowadays are stressed, and as adults, we don’t understand. Or think they should have distress, but they do, and so we need to talk to them about prevention and what happens if they do this stuff,” said Sara Hinshaw, Interim Director at PBRCADA.

The council serves 30 area counties and advocates changes in the programs to prevent substance abuse.

“In 2017 in the city of Odessa, we passed a social host accountability ordinance and what that ordinance is in the city of Odessa, if an officer walks into a party and there’s underage drinking occurring no matter which party it is, hotel, if you rented it, and it’s your place you are liable, so you get a ticket,” said Hinshaw.

The council and Odessa Police Department agree that education about substance abuse and prevention starts at home.

“Definitely does start in the homes because I don’t know the exact stats, but parents that speak to their kids on a regular basis about the dangers of drugs abuse and alcohol abuse, their kids are much less likely to use drugs and or alcohol,” said Corporal Steve LeSueur, Public information officer for Odessa Police Department.

