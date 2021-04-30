Midland Memorial Hospital vaccine site closed amid demand slowdown

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After more than three months and an overwhelming amount of vaccinations given, Midland Memorial Hospital’s mass vaccination site at the Midland Horseshoe Arena closed its doors.

“It would be somewhere in the area of 73,000 to 74,000 total doses that we have given,” said Val Sparks, Infection Preventionist at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Now Midland Memorial Hospital is switching gears once again to adapt to the demand for vaccines.

“Our highest day was about 1800, and we maintain that for a period of time. The last few weeks--the last three weeks it has slowed down,” said Sparks. “We have not had as many people with appointments with appointments, and we’ve not had as many walk-ins.”

So, if not at a mass vaccination site -- where can Midlanders get a shot?

Midland Health has partnered with United Pharmacies to administer vaccines to anyone who needs to get their second dose.

The hospital also has plans for smaller pop-up clinics – to meet Midlanders wherever they are.

“I am taking teams out to area businesses, churches, schools, and we are doing clinics 1 to 2 hours at a time,” said Sparks.

To stay up-to-date where you can find their next pop-up clinic, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.