Learning to Laught Again: A Story of Survival

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “Learning to Laugh Again: A Story of Survival” recounts an Odessa comedians’ unlikely recovery from the coronavirus

In this special report, Shane Battis introduces us to the man who beat the odds to get a second chance at life.

For eight months, Andrew Capen, an Odessa comedian, has been fighting for his life in hospitals far from home while his lungs withered away under the grip of the coronavirus.

At one point, Capen began to lose hope when hospital after hospital denied him the double lung transplant he needed to live.

“So, one of the doctors told me there was a really good chance that, like his exact words were “We’re going to have to figure out how you’re going to die,’” Capen said. “And I didn’t know how to take that, and I took it really bad.”

When it seemed like he was destined to die in a hospital bed, hope came back into his life just in time.

CBS7′s Shane Battis has followed the Capen family through the highs and lows since Andrew was first admitted and will present a special report to share Andrew’s amazing story of resilience, familial love and survival.

“Learning to Laugh Again: A Story of Survival” will air on CBS7 News at 10 on Wednesday, May 5.

