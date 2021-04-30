Advertisement

Learning to Laught Again: A Story of Survival

Learning to Laugh Again: A Story of Survival will premier on CBS7 News at 10 on May 5.
Learning to Laugh Again: A Story of Survival will premier on CBS7 News at 10 on May 5.(CBS7)
By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “Learning to Laugh Again: A Story of Survival” recounts an Odessa comedians’ unlikely recovery from the coronavirus

In this special report, Shane Battis introduces us to the man who beat the odds to get a second chance at life.

For eight months, Andrew Capen, an Odessa comedian, has been fighting for his life in hospitals far from home while his lungs withered away under the grip of the coronavirus.

At one point, Capen began to lose hope when hospital after hospital denied him the double lung transplant he needed to live.

“So, one of the doctors told me there was a really good chance that, like his exact words were “We’re going to have to figure out how you’re going to die,’” Capen said. “And I didn’t know how to take that, and I took it really bad.”

When it seemed like he was destined to die in a hospital bed, hope came back into his life just in time.

CBS7′s Shane Battis has followed the Capen family through the highs and lows since Andrew was first admitted and will present a special report to share Andrew’s amazing story of resilience, familial love and survival.

“Learning to Laugh Again: A Story of Survival” will air on CBS7 News at 10 on Wednesday, May 5.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines.
Power restored to most homes following overnight storms
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Judge grants continuance in case involving Midlanders Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa
Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez said he is devastated about the loss of his animals and property, but...
Fire kills 23 animals and burns multiple RVs in West Odessa
A sticker supporting law enforcement outside the entrance of Mi Piaci in Odessa
Law enforcement eats free at Mi Piaci after mix-up causes officers to not get served
Crash on FM 1053
DPS troopers investigating a crash involving 18-wheeler and van

Latest News

OC President Dr. Gregory Williams speaks on Drive to Success
OC President Dr. Gregory Williams speaks on Drive to Success
Interview with Drive to Success winner
Interview with Drive to Success winner
A richter scale.
3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded north of Midland
Alpine man involved in January Capitol riots now facing charges