Law enforcement eats free at Mi Piaci after mix-up causes officers to not get served

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over 90% of all independent restaurants close within their first year. Even more don’t make it past five years.

That makes Mi Piaci’s business – going on 17 years – quite impressive.

But during the pandemic, times have been tough. Like many restaurants throughout the nation, owner and founder Resat Advili has had trouble finding workers. A majority of his current staff is new employees.

“We don’t have a lot of waitresses. We’re very shorthanded right now,” server Attie Montgomery said.

Times got tougher on Wednesday when four police officers arrived for lunch and were never served.

One of the officers posted a scathing review on Facebook, quickly stirring up outrage.

But Advili says it’s all a huge misunderstanding, and he’s trying to make up for it.

“The incident was because one of the servers thought that table was somebody else’s, and the other serve thought that table was somebody else’s,” Advili said through a translator.

Management quickly contacted the officers and apologized.

Thursday afternoon, the Odessa Police Department responded to a request for comment from CBS7, saying in part:

The Odessa Police Department recently became aware of an incident at Mi Piaci involving a few of our officers claiming to be refused service. OPD has since spoken to Mi Piaci’s management, and it has been determined to be a misunderstanding.

To make up for the incident, Mi Piaci is offering all law enforcement a free meal on Monday, May 3.

“It was not because they’re police officers,” Montgomery said. “We support the police. We’re not those kinds of people.”

“We don’t have a reputation like that here,” Advili added. “Mistakes were made.”

