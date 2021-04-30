Former Odessa firefighter pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A former firefighter with Odessa Fire Rescue has admitted to possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Jeremy Lee Barrera pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on Friday.

Barrera admitted in court that he possessed child pornography and used his cell phone on the department’s network to access a chat room where videos depicting child pornography were posted.

Court documents state that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations agents found two local IP addresses registered to a “Ray Jones” entered the chat room. One IP address was registered to one of the fire department’s stations while the other was registered to Barrera’s home.

Agents seized Barrera’s cell phone and found several videos and images ‘depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit activity.’

“Individuals, such as Barrera, who send or receive child pornography revictimize children each time these illegal images are distributed online,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Erik P. Breizke, El Paso Division. “Child exploitation is one of the most serious crimes HSI investigates, because of the lasting physical and psychological damage inflicted on innocent and vulnerable victims, and we will continue to pursue these perpetrators and ensure serious consequences for their heinous crimes.”

Barrera faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

