Federal authorities investigating after 33 Guatemalan citizens found in Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Federal authorities confirm they are investigating after 33 Guatemalan citizens were found in a Midland home earlier this week.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Midland, there is an ongoing investigation into the discovery. Homeland Security says special agents found the Guatemalan citizens after a federal search warrant was executed on the 500 block of Peck Avenue.

None of the agencies that CBS7 spoke to could give any details such as how old the people in the house were or if anyone is in custody because of the search warrant.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

