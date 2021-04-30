Daniel’s Law for organ transplants passes Texas House and Senate

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Daniel’s Law passed the House and Senate.

The legislation is inspired by a Midland resident’s fight for people with special needs to receive life-saving organ transplants.

Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie’s brother died from renal kidney failure at 46 years old after Daniel was denied a spot on the kidney transplant list due to his down syndrome.

Daniel’s law, co-authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf, would prohibit people with certain disabilities from being denied organ transplants.

