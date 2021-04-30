Advertisement

Campus Cleanup Rivalry challenges students to clean up their schools by recycling

By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa campuses are looking a little bit cleaner this week.

That’s all thanks to students from six schools who competed in the Campus Cleanup Rivalry to collect more than 2,000 pounds of recyclables.

All of them did a great job, but the top schools were Bowie Middle School and New Tech Odessa, which collected more than 500 pounds each.

This program was made possible by Keep Odessa Beautiful and Basin Disposal. The two organizations want to make recycling a good habit for these students.

