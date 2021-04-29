Advertisement

Toddler left with brain damage after incident at Maine home daycare; owner charged

By WMTW staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, Maine (WMTW) - A home daycare owner was charged after 19-month-old Raegan Blagdon was found face down and unconscious during nap time under her care.

The baby’s family said lack of oxygen caused a brain injury.

“Before the incident she was a very happy, energetic - just happy little girl,” said Susan Blagdon, Raegan’s grandmother.

Court papers detail what investigators think happened to the child in early March at the Lil Beans Daycare in Windsor.

The daycare operator, Savanna Brann, told an investigator she wrapped the child in a blanket, restraining her legs and arms during a nap.

She told the investigators that when she checked on the child, she wasn’t breathing. She performed CPR and called for help.

In the court papers, a doctor said that “Raegan’s injuries are consistent with asphyxia due to a dangerous sleeping situation and inappropriate restraint in the blanket.”

“It was horrible watching her, not knowing what she’s thinking. She’s got to be scared. She can’t see anything. It’s horrible watching her lay there, just knowing hours before she was completely fine,” Blagdon said.

The child’s grandmother said Raegan spent three weeks at Maine Medical Center and another three weeks at a rehab hospital in Boston.

“She couldn’t eat on her own. She couldn’t hold her head up,” Blagdon said. “She was just like a newborn. You had to support her head.”

The child returned home on Monday. Blagdon’s stepson and daughter-in-law are hoping for a miracle.

“They are really just learning to adapt to what she can and can’t do now,” she said. “She can’t walk. She can’t crawl. She can sit up for short periods of time. She’s just having to learn to do everything all over again. She’s a tough little bugger.”

Brann was arrested and charges with assault, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. She is out on bail.

She denies all allegations, and her attorney issued a statement: “Savannah Brann has dedicated her life to children, to her church and to her community. The allegations that she assaulted this child are false. She intends to fight any allegations that she committed a crime, and she hopes and prays for a speedy and complete recovery for Raegan.”

