Advertisement

Texas lawmakers send Greg Abbott a bill that would allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants

House Bill 1024 would allow beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders, securing a revenue stream made available to restaurants in the last year during the pandemic.
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
By Sami Sparber
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - The Texas Senate passed a measure Wednesday to permanently allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants, advancing a shared goal of Gov. Greg Abbott and restaurateurs.

House Bill 1024which cleared the lower chamber last month, would allow beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders, securing a revenue stream made available to restaurants in the last year during the pandemic, intended to help those businesses when they closed their dining areas.

The Senate approved the legislation, filed by Republican state Rep. Charlie Geren, a restaurant owner in Fort Worth, in a 30-1 vote. The measure now heads to Abbott’s desk.

Abbott signed a waiver in March last year to allow to-go alcohol sales. The waiver was originally to last until May 2020, but it was extended indefinitely. As lawmakers began their work during the legislative session, expanding Texans’ access to booze picked up bipartisan support.

“Making tools for alcohol to go permanent will accelerate the industry’s recovery, supporting thousands of jobs and small businesses along the way,” said state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, laying out the bill Wednesday. “Once this provision was placed in through the pandemic, we saw restaurants that were closed down open back up.”

The new, permanent alcohol-to-go option could benefit the restaurant industry after it was devastated during the pandemic. According to the Texas Restaurant Association, 700,000 restaurant employees in Texas lost their jobs in the early days of the pandemic, and thousands of Texas restaurants have closed.

“Bars and restaurants in Texas have leaned on cocktails to-go throughout the pandemic as a lifeline to keep their doors open and generate revenue,” said Kristi Brown, senior director of state government relations for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Now, the legislature has taken action to make this critical measure permanent and provide long-term support for Texas businesses. We thank Governor Abbott for being a vocal supporter of cocktails to-go and encourage him to sign this bill as soon as possible and make the business- and consumer-friendly measure permanent in Texas.”

Disclosure: The Texas Restaurant Association has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Most Read

Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez said he is devastated about the loss of his animals and property, but...
Fire kills 23 animals and burns multiple RVs in West Odessa
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her
Crash causes intersection closures
Weather-related crash closed several Midland intersections overnight
Crash on FM 1053
DPS troopers investigating a crash involving 18-wheeler and van

Latest News

Power lines.
Storms leave thousands without power in Midland and Odessa
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Judge grants continuance in case involving Midlanders Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa
Michael Rubin, Director at Compassionate Cultivation, a home-grown medical cannabis company...
Texas’ medical cannabis program could expand under bill preliminarily OK’d by House
The Maplewood 2 Solar energy farm in Pecos County.
Ribbon cutting held for solar energy farm in Pecos County