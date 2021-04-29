Advertisement

Storms leave thousands without power in Midland and Odessa

Power lines.
Power lines.(Pexels)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thousands of West Texans are without power on Thursday morning after storms moved through the area.

According to Oncor, just over 3,000 customers in Odessa were without power as of 10:48 a.m. 2,050 customers in Midland were also affected.

There is currently no estimated restoration time for these outages.

You can find the latest on outages here.

