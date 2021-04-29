Ribbon cutting held for solar energy farm in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A solar energy project is underway in Pecos County.

The leaders of Energy Transfer and Recurrent Energy held a ribbon cutting on the newly constructed Maplewood Two Solar Project on Wednesday.

The solar energy farm will work with the oil and gas energy grid to provide power.

“This is living proof today that all the energies can work in the same area and be able to commingle and work together and produce energy. We have oil and gas, wind energy and now we have solar energy and they’re all working in the same areas,” said Pecos County Judge Joe Shuster.

The facility stretches across 200 acres and will generate enough power to meet the needs of about 62,000 homes.

