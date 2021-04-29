Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for solar energy farm in Pecos County

Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A solar energy project is underway in Pecos County.

The leaders of Energy Transfer and Recurrent Energy held a ribbon cutting on the newly constructed Maplewood Two Solar Project on Wednesday.

The solar energy farm will work with the oil and gas energy grid to provide power.

“This is living proof today that all the energies can work in the same area and be able to commingle and work together and produce energy. We have oil and gas, wind energy and now we have solar energy and they’re all working in the same areas,” said Pecos County Judge Joe Shuster.

The facility stretches across 200 acres and will generate enough power to meet the needs of about 62,000 homes.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez said he is devastated about the loss of his animals and property, but...
Fire kills 23 animals and burns multiple RVs in West Odessa
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her
Crash causes intersection closures
Weather-related crash closed several Midland intersections overnight
Crash on FM 1053
DPS troopers investigating a crash involving 18-wheeler and van

Latest News

Power lines.
Storms leave thousands without power in Midland and Odessa
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Judge grants continuance in case involving Midlanders Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa
Michael Rubin, Director at Compassionate Cultivation, a home-grown medical cannabis company...
Texas’ medical cannabis program could expand under bill preliminarily OK’d by House
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
Texas lawmakers send Greg Abbott a bill that would allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants