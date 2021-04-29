Odessa College holding 13th annual Drive to Success finale
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is celebrating the 13th anniversary of its Drive to Success Finale on Thursday.
As with previous years, one OC student will win a 2021 Ford Mustang.
The following students are the finalists this year:
1. Mary Gogins
2. Isabella Vazquez
3. Maria Fierro
4. Pete Flores
5. Anselam Nwaugo
6. Sophia McVay
7. Angela Hernandez-Bencomo
The drawing for the winner will be held at Sewell Auto Tech at 2425 East 8th Street from 5:30-6:15 p.m.
You will be able to watch the drawing live on CBS7 News at 6.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.