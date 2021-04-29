Odessa College holding 13th annual Drive to Success finale

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is celebrating the 13th anniversary of its Drive to Success Finale on Thursday.

As with previous years, one OC student will win a 2021 Ford Mustang.

The following students are the finalists this year:

1. Mary Gogins

2. Isabella Vazquez

3. Maria Fierro

4. Pete Flores

5. Anselam Nwaugo

6. Sophia McVay

7. Angela Hernandez-Bencomo

The drawing for the winner will be held at Sewell Auto Tech at 2425 East 8th Street from 5:30-6:15 p.m.

You will be able to watch the drawing live on CBS7 News at 6.

