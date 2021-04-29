Odessa Animal Shelter to offer distemper-parvo vaccinations
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Animal Shelter will be offering distemper-parvo vaccinations next week.
According to a release, distemper-parvo vaccines will be provided on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 910 West 42nd Street.
The vaccines will cost $10 and only cash will be accepted.
Those who are interested are asked to drive up to the east parking lot of the shelter.
Microchips will also be available for $15.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.