Odessa Animal Shelter to offer distemper-parvo vaccinations

The Odessa Animal Shelter.
The Odessa Animal Shelter.(CBS7)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Animal Shelter will be offering distemper-parvo vaccinations next week.

According to a release, distemper-parvo vaccines will be provided on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 910 West 42nd Street.

The vaccines will cost $10 and only cash will be accepted.

Those who are interested are asked to drive up to the east parking lot of the shelter.

Microchips will also be available for $15.

