Odessa Animal Shelter to offer distemper-parvo vaccinations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Animal Shelter will be offering distemper-parvo vaccinations next week.

According to a release, distemper-parvo vaccines will be provided on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 910 West 42nd Street.

The vaccines will cost $10 and only cash will be accepted.

Those who are interested are asked to drive up to the east parking lot of the shelter.

Microchips will also be available for $15.

