Advertisement

Judge grants continuance in case involving Midlanders Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa

Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - During a status conference Thursday morning, The U.S. District Court District of Columbia granted a 30-day continuance in the USA v. Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa.

Cudd’s lawyer, Marina Medvin, expressed frustration they had not received a plea offer or “sensitive or highly sensitive” discovery from the government, which they were told they would have weeks ago.

The government says it hopes to have that additional discovery to Cudd and Rosa with the next two weeks.

While the government said a plea offer is in the works, Medvin said discussions about a plea deal didn’t begin until earlier this week.

Cudd and Rosa’s next status conference is scheduled for May 27, at which time Judge Trevor McFadden said he hopes to be able to discuss the plea deal and, if necessary, trial options.

Both Cudd and Rosa face several charges for participating in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez said he is devastated about the loss of his animals and property, but...
Fire kills 23 animals and burns multiple RVs in West Odessa
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her
Crash causes intersection closures
Weather-related crash closed several Midland intersections overnight
Crash on FM 1053
DPS troopers investigating a crash involving 18-wheeler and van

Latest News

Power lines.
Storms leave thousands without power in Midland and Odessa
Michael Rubin, Director at Compassionate Cultivation, a home-grown medical cannabis company...
Texas’ medical cannabis program could expand under bill preliminarily OK’d by House
The Maplewood 2 Solar energy farm in Pecos County.
Ribbon cutting held for solar energy farm in Pecos County
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
Texas lawmakers send Greg Abbott a bill that would allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants