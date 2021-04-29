Judge grants continuance in case involving Midlanders Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - During a status conference Thursday morning, The U.S. District Court District of Columbia granted a 30-day continuance in the USA v. Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa.

Cudd’s lawyer, Marina Medvin, expressed frustration they had not received a plea offer or “sensitive or highly sensitive” discovery from the government, which they were told they would have weeks ago.

The government says it hopes to have that additional discovery to Cudd and Rosa with the next two weeks.

While the government said a plea offer is in the works, Medvin said discussions about a plea deal didn’t begin until earlier this week.

Cudd and Rosa’s next status conference is scheduled for May 27, at which time Judge Trevor McFadden said he hopes to be able to discuss the plea deal and, if necessary, trial options.

Both Cudd and Rosa face several charges for participating in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

