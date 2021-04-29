High Sky Bike Drive is underway

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You are invited to help bring a smile to a child’s face by purchasing a bike and helmet for the High Sky Children’s Ranch in Midland.

You can drop off a bike on May8th from 11 am to 3 pm at The Copeland Group at 2240 E. 52nd street in Odessa.

You can contact Crystal at 432-269-5501, or Robert at 432-349-1875.

Hope Alive Church and Siempre Raza Style are also involved in the drive.

