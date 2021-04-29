Advertisement

High Sky Bike Drive is underway

The drive will take place next week
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You are invited to help bring a smile to a child’s face by purchasing a bike and helmet for the High Sky Children’s Ranch in Midland.

You can drop off a bike on May8th from 11 am to 3 pm at The Copeland Group at 2240 E. 52nd street in Odessa.

You can contact Crystal at 432-269-5501, or Robert at 432-349-1875.

Hope Alive Church and Siempre Raza Style are also involved in the drive.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez said he is devastated about the loss of his animals and property, but...
Fire kills 23 animals and burns multiple RVs in West Odessa
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her
Power lines.
Power restored to most homes following overnight storms
Crash on FM 1053
DPS troopers investigating a crash involving 18-wheeler and van

Latest News

The Odessa Animal Shelter.
Odessa Animal Shelter to offer distemper-parvo vaccinations
Power lines.
Power restored to most homes following overnight storms
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Judge grants continuance in case involving Midlanders Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa
Michael Rubin, Director at Compassionate Cultivation, a home-grown medical cannabis company...
Texas’ medical cannabis program could expand under bill preliminarily OK’d by House