Advertisement

Fire kills 23 animals and burns multiple RVs in West Odessa

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Ector County family is picking up the pieces after a fire damaged multiple RV’s and killed several of their animals.

Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez said he is devastated about the loss of his animals and property, but is happy his family is safe.

Tuesday evening, Rodriguez said when he got to his property around 5pm, he saw firefighters battling the flames from the  RV’s located behind his house.

Rodriguez said they were destroyed in an instant.

“It has been about 20 years of my life that I’ve been here collecting items, so that when I got older I’d dedicate my time here to clean, but now that’s not the case. I’m stressed and sad about the given situation,” said Rodriguez.

Thankfully no one was in the RVs at the time, Odessa Fire Rescue Captain Brad Reese said crews did find 20 chickens dead, Rodriguez also said 1 peacock, and 2 rabbits also died because of the fire.

“So the animals were all in pins, there was a large chicken coop and then a lot of homemade wooden pans were all the animals were. The fire spread through there so fast and this was way out in the county that unfortunately all of those animals were unable to escape,” said Reese.

Rodriguez said he plans on cleaning up everything he lost and planting trees.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday night, alcohol was a factor in an Odessa car crash that sent three people, including...
Parents of two boys critically injured in car crash taking a stand against drunk driving
The Rister family hasn’t begin to pick up the pieces of their home. They’re still trying to...
Odessa family mourns loss of matriarch in arson fire
Crash causes intersection closures
Weather-related crash closed several Midland intersections overnight
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

The sign was worth thousands, but the staff at Jesus House isn’t letting this get them down.
Storm destroys new Jesus House Odessa sign
Maurice Tillis found a new community and a new canvas when he was taken in by True-Lite...
Homeless artist gives back to church that helped him overcome struggles
Happily Ever After
Permian choir students to perform Black Magic Show “Happily Ever After”
Permian High School Choir performing Black Magic Mojo Show "Happily Ever After"
Permian High School Choir performing Black Magic Mojo Show "Happily Ever After"