Fire kills 23 animals and burns multiple RVs in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Ector County family is picking up the pieces after a fire damaged multiple RV’s and killed several of their animals.

Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez said he is devastated about the loss of his animals and property, but is happy his family is safe.

Tuesday evening, Rodriguez said when he got to his property around 5pm, he saw firefighters battling the flames from the RV’s located behind his house.

Rodriguez said they were destroyed in an instant.

“It has been about 20 years of my life that I’ve been here collecting items, so that when I got older I’d dedicate my time here to clean, but now that’s not the case. I’m stressed and sad about the given situation,” said Rodriguez.

Thankfully no one was in the RVs at the time, Odessa Fire Rescue Captain Brad Reese said crews did find 20 chickens dead, Rodriguez also said 1 peacock, and 2 rabbits also died because of the fire.

“So the animals were all in pins, there was a large chicken coop and then a lot of homemade wooden pans were all the animals were. The fire spread through there so fast and this was way out in the county that unfortunately all of those animals were unable to escape,” said Reese.

Rodriguez said he plans on cleaning up everything he lost and planting trees.

