Federal authorities investigate possible energy attack near White House

FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - Federal agencies are investigating a mysterious possible energy attack near the White House.

Sources say the attack happened last year in November, near the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House.

Defense officials briefed lawmakers about the incident in Washington earlier this month. They reported one National Security Council official got sick from the attack.

The attack appears to be similar to dozens of invisible attacks overseas that have affected CIA and state department personnel. Those impacted suffered debilitating symptoms, including vertigo, ear popping and nausea.

Defense officials say there is a possibility Russia can be behind the attacks, but they do not have enough information to be sure.

In a statement, the White House said it is “working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world.”

