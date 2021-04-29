Dual credit program aims to set students up for career success

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department is teaming up with Midland College to recruit Midland, Greenwood, and Stanton high school students into a public service career.

According to the fire chief, there’s a lot of turnover in the fire department from people retiring or transferring to other cities.

This program is an opportunity for the community to invest in students’ future to begin their careers right here in Midland.

According to educate Midland, the nonprofit behind the dual credit fire academy program, Midland’s fire department has a shortage of firefighters, and they’re looking at local high schools to fill the holes.

“We obviously support energy, oil, and gas, but there are other career options that students wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to or know about. The importance of this collaborative project is that every one of those entities knows about it and can help recruit at a younger age in an effort to retain students and retain and keep talent locally,” said Educate Midland’s data and development manager, Becca Meyers.

Midland College is providing the resources for the program and offering college credit for those that complete it.

Meyers says she hopes the fire academy encourages more students to stay and work in the community they grew up in.

“It’s almost like meeting your local hit’s it’s attainable, it’s it’s achievable, it’s it’s realistic, it’s it’s not as intimidating as you would think just watching a commercial of this far away land where they are talking about this career. Seeing people that you see on the streets or people that you see on the news locally gives you a sense of connectivity that they wouldn’t otherwise get,” said Meyers.

Midland Fire Chief Charles Blumenauer says being a partner in this program shows that the fire department is committed to the future of the student”.

“A lot of times, they don’t know what some of the job opportunities are, and this is a chance for them to see this particular piece of it. They can potentially start this program and decide it’s not for them, but at least they’ll have gone through it. It’ll be a potential learning experience for them,” said Chief Blumenauer.

Educate Midland has plans to start a similar program with law enforcement agencies in the fall.

Signups for the program are happening right now, and classes will start in the fall.

Any student interested in being enrolled in firefighter training should reach out to their campus leaders.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.