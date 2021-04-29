Advertisement

DPS troopers investigating a crash involving 18-wheeler and van

The crash occurred on FM 1053, 5 miles south of I-20; two people were taken to the hospital
Crash on FM 1053
Crash on FM 1053(Daniel Alvarado, CBS7 News)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS troopers are investigating a crash that occurred at 5:05 pm Wednesday evening on FM 1053, five miles south of I-20.

DPS says the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a van.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

