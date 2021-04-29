Andrews girls golf trying for 10th straight state title

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews High School girls golf team will try to win its 10th consecutive state championship at the UIL 4A State tournament on May 10 and 11 in Kyle, Texas.

The Lady Mustangs likely would have won it all last year as well, but didn’t get their chance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video above to hear from seniors Jordyn Hall, Sarah Strube, and Brynlee Dyas.

