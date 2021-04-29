Advertisement

Andrews girls golf trying for 10th straight state title

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews High School girls golf team will try to win its 10th consecutive state championship at the UIL 4A State tournament on May 10 and 11 in Kyle, Texas.

The Lady Mustangs likely would have won it all last year as well, but didn’t get their chance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video above to hear from seniors Jordyn Hall, Sarah Strube, and Brynlee Dyas.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday night, alcohol was a factor in an Odessa car crash that sent three people, including...
Parents of two boys critically injured in car crash taking a stand against drunk driving
The Rister family hasn’t begin to pick up the pieces of their home. They’re still trying to...
Odessa family mourns loss of matriarch in arson fire
Crash causes intersection closures
Weather-related crash closed several Midland intersections overnight
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells (L) and men's basketball coach Mark Adams (R)
Texas Tech coaches visit Permian Basin
Andrews Lady Mustangs golf
Andrews girls golf trying for 10th straight state title
Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells
Texas Tech coaches visit Permian Basin
Lightning strikes at Permian baseball game
Weather halts Permian-Frenship with district title on the line