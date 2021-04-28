West Texas Food Bank gets 4,200 apples from local supermarkets

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - United Supermarkets and Market Street donated 4,200 pounds of apples to the West Texas Food Bank Tuesday as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.

In the first 10 years of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, United Family stores have donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 167,000 families.

The program helps feed the underserved, while also shining a light on the problem of food insecurity in the US.

Hear from Regional Supervisor for United Supermarkets in the video above.

