Weather halts Permian-Frenship with district title on the line

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian will have to wait until Friday to finish its game with Frenship for the district title. Tuesday’s game was stopped due to weather with one inning left to play.

The Panthers and Tigers will resume action on Friday in Wolfforth with Frenship leading 8-6. They will then play the second game of their scheduled series with each other.

The game between the two top teams in District 2-6A was also delayed for 30 minutes in the middle of the first inning due to lightning in the area as well.

