Advertisement

Weather halts Permian-Frenship with district title on the line

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian will have to wait until Friday to finish its game with Frenship for the district title. Tuesday’s game was stopped due to weather with one inning left to play.

The Panthers and Tigers will resume action on Friday in Wolfforth with Frenship leading 8-6. They will then play the second game of their scheduled series with each other.

The game between the two top teams in District 2-6A was also delayed for 30 minutes in the middle of the first inning due to lightning in the area as well.

Watch the video above for highlights.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Saturday, April 24, 2021 photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Barak...
Dallas-area man suspected of killing mother, sister
Linda Letcher, 71.
Arrest made following deadly house fire in north Odessa
On Friday night, alcohol was a factor in an Odessa car crash that sent three people, including...
Parents of two boys critically injured in car crash taking a stand against drunk driving
The Rister family hasn’t begin to pick up the pieces of their home. They’re still trying to...
Odessa family mourns loss of matriarch in arson fire
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
Census: Texas gains Congress seats, Calif. loses first time

Latest News

Weather halts Permian-Frenship with district title on the line
Odessa College baseball
Odessa College hits five home runs in win over rival Midland College
Odessa College hits five home runs in win over rival Midland College
Midland head coach Thad Fortune
Midland High holds first football practice under new coach Fortune