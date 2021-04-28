Tell Me Something Good: MISD awards “Grants for Great Ideas”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - MISD teachers are jumping for joy!

The Midland Education Foundation is awarding teachers for their great ideas with “Grants for Great Ideas.”

The goal of these grants is to spark new understanding to help inspire students in new and innovative ways in Midland ISD classrooms.

The schools receiving grants are Ben Milam Elementary, Bowie Fine Arts Academy, MISD Family Support Center, General Franks Elementary, Goddard Junior High, Jane Long Elementary, Lee Freshman High School, Lee High School, Midland High School, Midland Freshman High School, Parker Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, Scharbauer Elementary and South Elementary.

The Midland Education Foundation also awarded scholarships for higher education to MISD teachers, staff and MISD graduates studying to become teachers, with the awards totaling over $20,000.

The Foundation also honors the Top 10 students of the district by GPA with scholarships totaling more than $57,000.

Congratulations to all the recipients.

