Advertisement

Storm destroys new Jesus House Odessa sign

By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Members of Jesus House Odessa woke up to a frustrating sight after Tuesday night’s storm.

The new roughly $3,000 sign was crumpled up like a piece of paper. The storm slapped the sign right off its brick foundations.

The outreach center didn’t get much use out of it as it was only set it up about a month ago.

However, leaders said this doesn’t take away with the wonderful work done here.

“Were feeding tons of people,” Executive Director Donny Kyker said. “Lots of need coming out of this building. We’ve never gone without. Our community has been so supportive of us, people jumping in.”

You’ll remember the winter storm ruined the organizations food pantry in February. Although the hits from Mother Nature keeping coming, Jesus House Odessa leaders said they always bounce back.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday night, alcohol was a factor in an Odessa car crash that sent three people, including...
Parents of two boys critically injured in car crash taking a stand against drunk driving
The Rister family hasn’t begin to pick up the pieces of their home. They’re still trying to...
Odessa family mourns loss of matriarch in arson fire
Crash causes intersection closures
Weather-related crash closed several Midland intersections overnight
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez said he is devastated about the loss of his animals and property, but...
Fire kills 23 animals and burns multiple RVs in West Odessa
Maurice Tillis found a new community and a new canvas when he was taken in by True-Lite...
Homeless artist gives back to church that helped him overcome struggles
Happily Ever After
Permian choir students to perform Black Magic Show “Happily Ever After”
Permian High School Choir performing Black Magic Mojo Show "Happily Ever After"
Permian High School Choir performing Black Magic Mojo Show "Happily Ever After"