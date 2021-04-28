Several Midland intersections closed following weather- related crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A handful of intersections in Midland are closed after a crash, according to the Midland Police Department.

The police department reports around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, a pick-up truck driver hit a slick spot on the road and lost control of their vehicle. The truck slammed into a pole at the intersection of Johnston and Florida.

No injuries were reported, according to the police department.

As of 9p.m., the intersections of: Industrial and Johnston, Dakota and Johnston, Pratt and W. Florida Avenue, S. Goode and W. Florida Avenue are closed until further notice.

The police department requests drivers use alternate routes.

